19-year-old woman charged with assaulting officers Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A 19-year-old woman faces assault on law enforcement officer charges after an early morning scuffle on Wednesday.

Alexus Marie Quick was reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance at a home on Nanas Way in Salisbury around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man named Robin Quick, described by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office as the accused’s father, bleeding from the head.

Reports indicated that the daughter had thrown an object at her father, causing the bleeding.

A Rowan County deputy reportedly put her into the prisoner compartment of his patrol vehicle for transport to the magistrate’s office.

Sometime during the route, Quick reportedly freed her right arm from the handcuff restraints. The deputy pulled over and requested that Quick exit the vehicle so that he could put the cuffs back on. When Quick reportedly refused, force was used to get her out of the car.

During the ensuing struggle, Quick allegedly punched the deputy in the chest. A second deputy attempted to assist in gaining control. During the process, the second deputy dislocated a finger, which required medical attention. The deputy was released from the hospital a short time later.

In addition to the two assault on law enforcement charges, Quick was also charged with the initial assault on her father. Her bond was set at $5,500.