Community Action Day marks nearly six decades of service Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

1 of 4

SALISBURY — In the 1960s, the Lyndon B. Johnson administration declared a war on poverty by establishing community action agencies all over the country to help people of a low-income background. In addition, May is Community Action Month.

For 59 years, the Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency has been around to help those in need by offering a wide range of programs and services. On Friday, the agency celebrated “Community Action Day” to honor the work that has been going on and to get the word out on what assets are accessible in the area.

“Every event that we put on is free for the community,” said Community Action Agency Executive Director Dione Adkins. “We invite our partners because we want to make sure that our community understands what resources are available and understand that we are here as well and we want to make sure that we’re doing our part to serve our community.”

The event happens every year and is a national celebration that occurs all over the country at other agencies. Local businesses and organizations were on hand to share information and career opportunities. For the kids who showed up, there was a bouncy castle, people in Paw Patrol costumes, and live music.

To help get the day off right, the agency held a parade that featured the initiatives the agency offers, like their early learning services, community services block grant program, self sufficiency program, and workforce development program. In July, Adkins says they will have another event that will be “much larger” than this one.

Sherina Steele-Lyerly came with her family to the event after her mother invited her. She appreciates what the agency does and likes that they go out of their way to make people aware of what they are trying to accomplish.

“I think that it’s awesome that they are giving back to the community and they’re providing all kind of resources that could help all kinds of people that may not know things are going on around here,” Steele-Lyerly said.