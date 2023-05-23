American Legion baseball: Rowan County scores, schedule

Published 1:01 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Post Sports

Rowan's Luke Graham, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Radio: Memories Radio 101.7 FM or 1280 AM.

Ken Anderson and Dale Snyder on the call.

 

Rowan County

Game 1, May 19

Rowan County 2, Concord 0 (home)

W — Hayden Simmerson (1-0)

S — Alex Hagler (1)

Leading hitters — Aiden Schenck 2, Elijah Palmer 2

 

Game 2 — May 22

Rowan County 15, Mooresville 0 (road)

W — Mikey Beasley (1-0)

Leading hitter — Hayden Simmerson 3

HR — Hayden Simmerson (1)

 

May 24 Randolph County, 7

May 25 Mooresville, 7

May 26 at Davidson County, 7

May 28 Davidson County, 7

May 30 at Randolph County, 7

June 1 Cherryville, 7

June 2 at Kannaopolis, 7

June 3 Kannapolis, 7

June 4 Concord, 7

June 5 at Randolph County, 7

June 6 Hamlet, 7

June 7 Chatham County, 7

June 8 at Concord, 7

June 9 Martinsville, at Shelby, 8

June 10 Kinston, at Shelby, 2

June 10 Cleveland County, at Shelby, 4:30

June 11    TBD, at Shelby, noon or 2

June 13 at Mooresville, 7

June 14 Mooresville, 7

June 16 Randolph County, 7

June 17 High Point, 7

June 18 Greensboro, 7

June 20 at High Point, 6

June 23 St. Mary’s , Md., 7

June 24 Martinsville, 2

June 24 Morgantown, W.Va., 7

June 25 Cleveland County, 1:30

June 27 Davidson County, 7

June 28 at Mocksville, 7

June 30 at Davidson County, 7

July 1 Kannapolis, 7

July 2 at Kannapolis, 7

July 3 Mocksville, 7

July 7 Playoff

