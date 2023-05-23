American Legion baseball: Rowan County scores, schedule
Published 1:01 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Radio: Memories Radio 101.7 FM or 1280 AM.
Ken Anderson and Dale Snyder on the call.
Rowan County
Game 1, May 19
Rowan County 2, Concord 0 (home)
W — Hayden Simmerson (1-0)
S — Alex Hagler (1)
Leading hitters — Aiden Schenck 2, Elijah Palmer 2
Game 2 — May 22
Rowan County 15, Mooresville 0 (road)
W — Mikey Beasley (1-0)
Leading hitter — Hayden Simmerson 3
HR — Hayden Simmerson (1)
May 24 Randolph County, 7
May 25 Mooresville, 7
May 26 at Davidson County, 7
May 28 Davidson County, 7
May 30 at Randolph County, 7
June 1 Cherryville, 7
June 2 at Kannaopolis, 7
June 3 Kannapolis, 7
June 4 Concord, 7
June 5 at Randolph County, 7
June 6 Hamlet, 7
June 7 Chatham County, 7
June 8 at Concord, 7
June 9 Martinsville, at Shelby, 8
June 10 Kinston, at Shelby, 2
June 10 Cleveland County, at Shelby, 4:30
June 11 TBD, at Shelby, noon or 2
June 13 at Mooresville, 7
June 14 Mooresville, 7
June 16 Randolph County, 7
June 17 High Point, 7
June 18 Greensboro, 7
June 20 at High Point, 6
June 23 St. Mary’s , Md., 7
June 24 Martinsville, 2
June 24 Morgantown, W.Va., 7
June 25 Cleveland County, 1:30
June 27 Davidson County, 7
June 28 at Mocksville, 7
June 30 at Davidson County, 7
July 1 Kannapolis, 7
July 2 at Kannapolis, 7
July 3 Mocksville, 7
July 7 Playoff