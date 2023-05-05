Blotter: Police seek help finding suspected ATM vandal Published 12:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is seeking information on a reported vandalism involving an ATM.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, the F&M Bank ATM located at 630 West Jake Alexander Blvd. was vandalized last month.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12:50 a.m. on April 19. On Thursday, police released a photo of the individual believed to be involved in the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A report of larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 11:40-11:45 a.m. on May 3 was taken. The total estimated loss was $65.

A report of larceny in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:03 p.m. on May 3 was taken. The total estimated loss was $18.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports