Blotter: Police seek help finding suspected ATM vandal
Published 12:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is seeking information on a reported vandalism involving an ATM.
According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, the F&M Bank ATM located at 630 West Jake Alexander Blvd. was vandalized last month.
The incident reportedly occurred around 12:50 a.m. on April 19. On Thursday, police released a photo of the individual believed to be involved in the incident.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A report of larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 11:40-11:45 a.m. on May 3 was taken. The total estimated loss was $65.
- A report of larceny in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:03 p.m. on May 3 was taken. The total estimated loss was $18.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 100 block of McCleave Road in China Grove between 8-8:20 a.m. on May 1.
- A Rowan County ID badge was reportedly stolen from an employee in the 2700 block of Old Concord Road between 11 a.m.-noon on April 19.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Rainey Road between 10:33 p.m. on May 1 and 4:45 a.m. on May 2.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Rainey Road between 11:30 p.m. on May 1 and 4:30 p.m. on May 2.
- Travis Michael Hall, 35, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on May 2.
- Damien Lamar Bell, 29, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on May 2.
- Sheila Kay Flores, 54, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger on May 2
- Ashley Marie Beaver, 33, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on May 2.
- Christopher Alexander Fink, 37, was charged with misdemeanor prohibited open container on May 2.