Randall leaving Livingstone to be college association VP

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — As Livingstone College’s academic year is coming to close, many offices including the Faculty Assembly are meeting in preparations for the next school year. From curriculum additions to the election of new officers, the April faculty meeting was a bittersweet occasion as academicians bid farewell to Dr. Kelli V. Randall, vice president of academic affairs.

She will assume a new position as vice president of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) beginning this month.

Randall began her tenure at Livingstone as chair of the department of English and dean of liberal arts and humanities. She was appointed to be the college’s SACSCOC liaison, and soon, the chief academic officer.

“Her services to our institution are commendable and her poised professionalism will be missed,” current Faculty Assembly president Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson said in a news release.

Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, associate professor of English and humanities , will be the new Faculty Assembly president.

“I am excited about this new journey of servant-leadership,” she said, “and I am extremely proud to be a part of a diverse group of professionals. Diversity is our strength, and I am confident it will lead us to great perspectives, performance, and profits.”

Parrish’s cabinet include assistant professor Damein Greatheart in computer information systems as vice president, associate professor Washella Simmons in English as secretary, mathematics professor Karam Batra as treasurer and assistant professor Bessie Hutchins in criminal justice as parliamentarian.