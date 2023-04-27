Blotter: East Ridge Road resident’s home damaged by BB gunfire Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

SALISBURY — Another incident involving a gun on East Ridge Road in Salisbury occurred on Monday, but this time authorities are saying it was a BB gun.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies took a report from a man who lives in the 900 block of East Ridge Road. According to the report, Aquino Santos Menjivar’s home was shot by a BB gun.

The resulting damage caused one window to shatter and another to crack. The report indicated that the homeowner believed it might be neighborhood kids.

The damage comes on the heels of another incident in which an East Ridge Road resident’s duck was shot and killed by a .22 round last week.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

An automobile accessory larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in Kannapolis between 5 p.m. on April 23 and 6:45 a.m. on April 24.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 8:09 a.m. on April 12 and 8:09 a.m. on April 24.

A golf cart was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of Gin Road in Gold Hill between 7:27 p.m. on April 18 and 2 p.m. on April 20.

A customer reportedly left a business in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury without paying for gas around 9:30 a.m. on April 24.

Lori Krimminger Shoe, 59, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a sports official performing duties on April 24.

Ebony Antionette Valentine, 35, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 24.

Justin Allen Jeffers, 22, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 24.

Bernard Johnson, 53, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 24.

Roger Lee McCarter, 43, was charged as a habitual felon on April 24.

In Salisbury Police reports