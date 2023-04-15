Lynna Clark: Knock, knock Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

I have two sisters who are twins. Not with me, with each other. Otherwise I guess we’d be triplets. Anyway, they are nearly four years younger than me. Unlike me they are still very active. They play Pickleball regularly. Both of them still get outside and walk often. They have card playing buddies and get together with them for tournaments and such. Best of all they still teach Bible classes and love their students. Tamra teaches elementary boys in her church while Janice brings weekly studies to ladies of advanced wisdom. Oh how I love them both. They make me laugh and think and think about laughing. Though we share the common thread of sisterhood, we are very different. While they enjoy people and love a good party, or fellowship as the church folks say, I tend to be a homebody. Please don’t make me go. My favorite plans are cancelled plans. I don’t even own a welcome mat because I don’t want to be a hypocrite. Annyyywayyy…

There is a running joke between us sisters about three old women who live together. These ladies live a confused life, much like my own. The other day we were trying to remember how the joke goes but couldn’t get it right. If that wasn’t so sad, it would be funny. Eventually sister Tamra texted it to us. It goes something like this.

Three elderly ladies lived together. One was upstairs and called down in a panic. “Somebody come help! I’ve got one foot in the tub and I can’t remember if I was getting in or out.” The second lady headed upstairs to help when suddenly she stopped on the staircase. “Oh no! I can’t remember if I was going up the stairs or down!” The third lady who was sitting at the dining table shook her head and commented. “I hope I never get that forgetful. Knock on wood. Wait… was that the front door or the back?”

So when Tamra sent me the text, I replied: “Since I can’t get in or out of the tub by myself, and I sure can’t be climbing no steps, can I be the one at the table? Knock on wood. Hang on. There’s somebody at the door.”

I have no idea where I was headed with this story. I guess the moral of it is to enjoy life no matter the season. Maybe even laugh, or think, or think about laughing while we still can.

Knock on wood.

“In the multitude of my thoughts within me, Thy comforts delight my soul.” -Psalm 94:19

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com