Rusty Wallace Racing Experience burglarized Published 9:42 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

MOORESVILLE — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, where more than $27,000 of equipment went missing.

Deputies were dispatched to the Mooresville location, in the 200 block of Pit Road, on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. after a neighboring business owner reportedly observed a trailer that had been broken into and contacted authorities.

According to reports from the RCSO, the trailer where the equipment was stored had a padlock cut off. However, no damage was incurred to the trailer.

Several muddy bootprints were discovered inside the trailer. Reports indicate that the business owner said numerous employees had been in and out of the trailer, making it difficult to determine who the footprints might have belonged to.

The most expensive loss to the company was incurred from the theft of 36 TR400 radios, valued at a combined $21,600. Nine GoPro Cube cameras and two Canon T6 cameras were reportedly stolen, valued at $1,260 and $2,520, respectively.

A 3500-watt generator, valued at $900, was also taken.

Two camera bags and 125 SD cards were taken as well.

According to the report, the last time the items were knowingly secured was at 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday.