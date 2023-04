High school baseball: Easter tourneys hosted by Cannon Ballers, East Rowan, will update with scores, schedule adjustments Published 1:19 am Friday, April 7, 2023

F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational Schedule

Friday’s first round

Carson vs. Central Cabarrus, canceled

South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus, canceled

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Robinson, canceled

A.L. Brown vs. Concord, canceled

Saturday’s second round

Canceled

Monday’s games

A decision will be made on Sunday, it’s possible games can be played on Monday.

Staton Field Tournament

Friday’s games

1 p.m. — Mount Pleasant vs. Mooresville

4 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Lake Norman

7 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Hickory Ridge

Saturday’s games

1 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Mooresville

4 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Hickory Ridge

7 p.m. — Lake Norman vs. Mount Pleasant

Monday’s games

1 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Lake Norman

4 p.m. — Hickory Ridge vs. Mount Pleasant

7 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Mooresville