Livingstone faculty member selected as reader for pilot AP African American Studies exam Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Known for administering standardized tests and curricula used by K–12 and post-secondary education institutions to promote college-readiness, the College Board is piloting AP African American Studies in select U.S. high schools through 2024. By the spring of 2025, exams will be available to all students.

Livingstone College faculty member Da’Tarvia Parrish holds degrees in English and humanities with ethnic concentrations in African American Studies and Africana Women’s Studies. She will serve as a course reader for the exam, June 22-24, 2023 in Virginia.

“As a native of Florida, I’m quite disappointed in the leadership of Governor DeSantis and his political grandstanding at the expense of a fundamental right to a quality and holistic education. So, when I was presented with this opportunity, it was incumbent upon me to lend my time and expertise to a more than worthy cause that is monumental at this time in American history, and essential to America’s future,” Parrish said in a news release.

As the Advanced Placement Program (AP) enables academically prepared students to pursue college-level studies while still in high school, AP courses can only launch if colleges and universities commit to awarding college credit and placement to students who achieve qualifying exam scores. For AP African American Studies, more than 200 institutions have committed through credit and placement policies and the numbers are growing. The College Board says, “We expect AP African American Studies to have a significant positive impact on college course enrollments within the field. Research consistently shows that students who take AP courses are more likely to take additional related coursework in college and to major or minor in that discipline.”

Currently, there are 38 AP courses in seven subject categories and each course is modeled on a comparable introductory college course in the subject. Administered in May at testing locations all over the world, AP courses not only allow students to enhance their college-level applications, but also save on financing as the courses permit opportunities to shorten their baccalaureate graduation requirements.

The College Board is an American nonprofit organization that was formed in 1899 as the College Entrance Examination Board to expand access to higher education. It administers the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). To learn more, visit www.collegeboard.org.