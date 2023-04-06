High school track and field: East sweeps Cougars, Cavs Published 2:17 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Savannah Wise won two sprints and led East Rowan to a victory in a track and field tri-meet held on Wednesday.

The Mustang girls scored 90 points to top North Rowan (44) and Carson (39).

Also winning individual events for East’s girls were Jasmyne Brown (pole vault), Sadie Featherstone (1600), Jadyn Featherstone (3200) and Peyton Whicker (300 hurdles).

The Mustangs benefited from winning all four relays.

Aniya Brown (100 hurdles, triple jump) and Brittany Ellis (shot put, discus) won two events each for North, while Iysis Kelly won the 400.

Two of Carson’s three wins were in the field events. Cadi Joyner won the high jump. Devyn Lee won the long jump.

Hayley Borst won the 800 for the Cougars.

Winning times and marks:

North

Aniya Brown — 100 hurdles, 16.07 seconds and triple jump, 32 feet, 4 inches

Brittany Ellis — shot put, 36-8 and discus, 98-10

Iyssis Kelly — 400, 1:06.31

Carson

Cadi Joyner — high jump, 4-8

Devyn Lee — long jump, 14-3

Hayley Borst — 800, 3:06.16

East

Jasmyne Brown — pole vault, 7-6

Savannah Wise — 100 13.45 and 200, 27,62

Sadie Featherstone — 1600, 7:36

Jadyn Featherstone — 3200, 15:33

Peyton Whicker — 300 hurdles, 50.67

4×800 — 15:20

4×400 — 5:22

4×200 — 1:59.12

4×100 — 55.0

Boys Meet

Jacob Butler won both throws and led East Rowan to a victory in Wednesday’s tri-meet with Carson and North Rowan.

The Mustangs totaled 87 points. Carson had 61, while North had 27.

Butler won the shot put by less than 3 inches over Carson’s Tristen McBride.

Other individual winners for East were Carson Greene (pole vault), Jordan Brooks (triple jump), Tyquan Danzine (100), Tijon Everhart (200) and AJ Goodman (400).

East won the 4×200 and 4×800 relays. North won the 4×400 and 4×100.

The only individual winner for the Cavaliers was Quintin Wilson who won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Wils0n’s win in the 300 hurdles against East’s Cameron Ritchie (43.63 to 43.65) was one of the most exciting races.

Carson got individual wins from Gabe Honeycutt (800), Chance Simmons (1600), Jorge Clemente-Garcia (3200), Damir Miller (high jump) and Carson Aman (long jump).

Winning marks and times:

East

Jacob Butler — shot, 38 feet, 9 inches and discus, 109-5

Carson Greene — pole vault, 9-0

Jordan Brooks — triple jump, 40-8

Tyquan Danzine — 100, 11.72

Tijon Everhart — 200, 24.18

AJ Goodman — 400, 1:02.39

4×200 — 1:37.14

4×800 — 13:50

North

Quintin Wilson — 110 hurdles, 16.00; 300 hurdles, 43.63

4×400 — 3:57.52

4×100 — 44.88

Carson

Damir Miller — high jump, 6-2

Carson Aman ‚ long jump, 19-6

Gabe Honeycutt — 800, 2:02.81

Chance Simmons — 1600, 5:36

Jorge Clemente-Garcia — 3200, 10:06