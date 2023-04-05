High school baseball: Easter tourneys hosted by Cannon Ballers, East Rowan, will update with scores, schedules adjustments

Published 11:37 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Post Sports

East's Cobb Hightower running to 3rd base and Coach Brett Hatley, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational Schedule 

Friday’s first round

11 a.m. — Carson vs. Central Cabarrus

1:30 p.m.— South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus

4 p.m. — Northwest Cabarrus vs.  Robinson

6:30 p.m. — A.L. Brown vs. Concord

 

Staton Field

Friday’s games

1 p.m. — Mount Pleasant vs. Mooresville

4 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Lake Norman

7 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Hickory Ridge

Saturday’s games

1 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Mooresville

4 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Hickory Ridge

7 p.m. — Lake Norman vs. Mount Pleasant

Monday’s games

1 p.m. — West Rowan vs. Lake Norman

4 p.m. — Hickory Ridge vs. Mount Pleasant

7 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Mooresville

More Sports

High school girls track and field: East tops Cougars, Cavs

High school softball: Hornets win at North

Eli Lilly, Cannon Baller Foundation join forces

Boycott is on: Frustrated team owners skip NASCAR meeting

Print Article