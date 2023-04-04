Rowan County holds events celebrating National Public Health Week Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

SALISBURY — National Public Health Week kicked off on Monday and to celebrate Rowan County is hosting free community events each day for residents to participate in.

The county announced that this year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures of Health” in celebration of the “diversity of Rowan County and the various populations and communities that call our county home,” according to a press release from the Rowan County Public Health Department.

Monday’s event, “Yoga in the Park at the Bell Tower Green,” was canceled by rainy weather. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 13 from 7-8 p.m. at the SoFul Yoga studio and is free to the public.

Here are the other events for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, April 4: Rowan County Public Health and Healthy Rowan will be hosting a Walk Audit in downtown Salisbury. For more information or to volunteer please contact Healthy Rowan Program Manager Kristen Estepp, Kristen.Estepp@rowancountync.gov or at (704) 216-8944.

Wednesday, April 5: Release of the 2023 Public Health Week Bingo on social media. Individuals who complete the bingo card will be entered into a drawing.

Thursday, April 6: Public Health Trivia hosted by New Sarum Brewery. Trivia will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will consist of physical activity, food and nutrition, advocates for health and science and Rowan County Trivia.

Friday, April 7: Rowan County Public Health will release the “What does Public Health Mean to Me” video featuring public health staff.

The health department is also focused on shifting the views of “COVID-19 as an endemic instead of a pandemic, now is the time that we shift the views of our public health work force. For so many years public health was viewed as ‘responders’ to health crisis instead of innovators and community leaders tasked with shaping the wellness of the communities and preventing crisis from occurring.”