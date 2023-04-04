High school softball: Cougars win again Published 2:29 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — A.L. Brown’s softball team was even with Carson after three innings, but the Cougars never stopped hitting.

Carson won 16-6 in six innings and has won three in a row and five of its last six games.

Avery Bracewell hit a grand slam for the Wonders (1-12) in the early going, but Lonna Addison relieved in the fourth inning and shut the Wonders out the rest of the way. She allowed one hit and struck out seven.

Landry Stewart had two hits and scored four runs for the Cougars. The USC Upstate signee is batting .600 with 16 steals and 22 runs scored.

Phoebe Cole had two doubles, scored three runs and knocked in four.

Lees McRae signee Addison walloped her fifth homer and had three RBIs to boost her season totals to five homers and 23 RBIs.

Laila Furr and Holly Stowe had triples for the Cougars (9-4).

•••

Mooresville lost 5-1 at Alexander Central in a marquee non-conference game on Monday.

Cadence Lane and Emily Dudley had two hits each for the Blue Devils.

•••

There are big South Piedmont Conference games scheduled for Tuesday, with West Rowan hosting East Rowan and Carson at home against South Rowan.

In the Central Carolina Conference, rivals Salisbury and North Rowan will play Tuesday in Spencer.