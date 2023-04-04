High school boys golf: Mustangs win at McCanless Published 2:01 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Three Mustangs broke 40, and East Rowan’s golf team won another South Piedmont Conference match on Monday.

Landon Merrell shot 35; Jaden Sprinkle shot 37, and Brayden Mulkey carded a 38 for the Mustangs. The fourth score for East was Brady McIntyre’s 40. Austin Tucker shot 43.

East’s 150 team score topped second-place Carson (156). Other team scores: Lake Norman Charter 158, Concord 169, Northwest Cabarrus 172, West Rowan 175, Central Cabarrus 185 and South Rowan 187.

Northwest Cabarrus golfer Cooper Burris shot 34 for medalist honors.

Cade Cranfield’s 36 led Carson. Other scorers for the Cougars were Harrison McCall (42), Tanner Frye (43) and Jonathan Therecka (50).

Tyler Kepley’s 38 led fifth-place West. Brody Tucker shot 42 for the Falcons. Gage Ludwick shot 43.

Brooks Bumgarner shot 43 to pace South Rowan.

Other top scorers: Talan Harrison, Northwest 35; Ryan Masterton, Central 37; Brady Rowland, Lake Norman Charter 37.

The fifth SPC match is scheduled for April 17.

•••

Salisbury shot 157 to win the second Central Carolina Conference golf match at Lexington Golf Club.

The Hornets topped West Davidson (164), East Davidson (183), South Davidson (195) and Lexington (229).