Card finishes 16th in Bassmaster Classic Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

Brandon Card of Salisbury finished 16th and earned $13,000 with bass weighing 28 pounds, 15 ounces at the Bassmaster Classic on the Tennessee River on March 24-26.

Card, who grew up in Tennessee, was competing in his sixth Classic, finishing fourth in the 2021 event on the Tennessee River.

Jeff Gustafson won the event with 42 pounds, 7 ounces and earned a total of $307,000.