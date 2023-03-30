High school boys track and field: Green Dragons top Hornets, Cavs Published 11:34 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — West Davidson’s deep boys track team dominated the distance events and excelled in the throws and jumps to win a quad meet on Thursday.

The Green Dragons put up 110 points with a 6-4-3-2-1 scoring system. Salisbury scored 92.5 for second. North Rowan totaled 48.5, while Lexington wasn’t a big factor with 6 points.

Sean Young won the 100 and 200 to lead the Hornets.

Winners

Salisbury

4×100 and 4×800

Andrew Huffman 400, 54.9 seconds

Sean Young 100, 11.1 and 200, 22.4

DJ Adams long jump, 18-0.5

North Rowan

Quintin Wilson 110 hurdles, 15.8

4×200 Kemon O’Kelly, Wilson, Kemyon Oglesby, Amari McArthur, 1:32.1

Oglesby 300 hurdles, 43.3

KaMahri Feamster shot put, 38-8