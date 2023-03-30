Blotter: March 30 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

From Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on US Hwy 52 was reported to have occurred at 2 p.m. March 15, but was reported on March 27.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from Georgia Avenue in Kannapolis was reported between 5:49 and 8 a.m. March 27.

• A larceny from a building on Rock Grove Church Road was reported between noon March 21 and 3:10 p..m. March 27.

• Jonathan Ray Benton, 30 was arrested March 27 and charge with assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury and the sale or delivery of controlled substances.

• Jason Ray Williams, 37, was arrested March 27 and charged with felony larceny.

From Salisbury Police reports

• An assault of a woman was reported in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 3:50 p.m. March 28.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2300 block of West Innes Street was reported between 12:30 and 1:40 a.m. March 29. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Richard Steven Bridges, 38, was arrested March 28 and charged with felony larceny.