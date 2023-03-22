Commissioners present special proclamation to West Rowan girls basketball team Published 12:06 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

SALISBURY — The state champs were in the building.

The West Rowan High School girls basketball team was presented with a special proclamation by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners for finishing 31-0 and winning the school’s first 3A state championship title. The proclamation was read to the team’s coach, Ashley Poole, by Commissioner Jim Greene at Monday’s evening.

“Now, therefore be it proclaimed that the Rowan County Board of Commissioners does hereby honor and congratulate the West Rowan High School 2022-2023 girls basketball team and coaching staff for their incredible achievements and commends them for their display of sportsmanship and leadership as they represented Rowan County,” part of the proclamation reads.

After the reading, each of the team’s 12 players came to the front of the room and was presented with a copy of the proclamation by the commissioners.

Poole thanked the commissioners and gave a short speech commending her players for working hard all season long.

“Their hard work was incredible this season. They put in lots of hours, lots of time and they represented our school very well, I’m very proud of each and every one of you,” Poole said.

In other action, the commissioners voted unanimously for a permit to exceed the noise ordinance request from Rod Weaver and Misty Thomas for the “One Love Music Festival” on Saturday May 6, which will be hosted to raise money for their nonprofit organization Wisdom Way Inc.

The commissioners also voted to approve an agreement with Duke Energy to place a tower that will provide public safety and broadband services in western Rowan County. The tower will be built on Young’s Mountain in Cleveland.

Two street names were created and voted on by the commissioners. Brownstone Drive is located at the 100 block of Jim Neely Road and Tulip Road is located at the 100 block of Bull Hill Road. The roads are near the Cobble Hill Campground and an ordinance requires all roads near campground sites should be named and have an individually numbered address.