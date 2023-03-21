Kepley Road man arrested for child pornography Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

A Rowan County man was arrested last week after a Salisbury Police Department investigation revealed information resulting in charges of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

According to information released by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Eduardo Salazar, 30, was arrested after a detective obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for his home in the 1500 block of Kepley Road.

Items were seized from Salazar’s home and he was taken into custody on a $7,500 bond.