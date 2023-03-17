Men’s college basketball: NIT updated Published 9:44 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 14

At Jersey Mike’s Arena

Piscataway, N.J.

Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT

At Bartow Arena

Birmingham, Ala.

UAB 88, Southern Miss. 60

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

At Kohl Center

Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

At Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan 90, Toledo 80

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 62, Villanova 57

At CU Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Wednesday, March 15

At Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson, S.C.

Morehead St. 68, Clemson 64

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Oklahoma St. 69, Youngstown St. 64

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

UCF 67, Florida 49

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 69, Alcorn St. 53

At The Pit

Albuquerque, N.M.

Utah Valley St. 83, New Mexico 69

At Leavey Center

Santa Clara, Calif.

Sam Houston St. 58, Santa Clara 56

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex – Hofstra Arena

Hempstead, N.Y.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Noon

Sunday, March 19

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.

At Bartow Arena

Birmingham, Ala.

UAB vs. Morehead St., 3 p.m.

At Gallagher-Iba Arena

Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma St. vs. E. Washington, 2 p.m.

At CU Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley St., 9:30 p.m.

At Kohl Center

Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty, Noon

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

At TBD

Oregon-UCF winner vs. Wisconsin-Liberty winner, TBA

Hofstra-Cincinnati winner vs. Colorado-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA

Oklahoma St.-E. Washington winner vs. North Texas-Sam Houston St. winner, TBA

UAB-Morehead St. winner vs. Vanderbilt-Michigan winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Thursday, March 30

Semifinal winners, TBA