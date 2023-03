Men’s college basketball: NCAA tournament updated Published 9:42 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

NCAA Tournament Glance

All Times EDT

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday, March 15

At UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

Arizona St. 98, Nevada 73

Tuesday, March 14

At UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

Texas A&M-CC Islanders 75, SE Missouri 71

Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi St. 59

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 17

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58

Memphis (26-8) vs. FAU (31-3), 9:44 p.m.

At Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, N.C.

Kentucky 61, Providence 53

Kansas St. (23-9) vs. Montana St. (25-9), 9:40 p.m.

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Michigan St. 72, Southern Cal 62

Marquette 78, Vermont 61

Thursday, March 16

At Amway Center

Orlando, Fla.

Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51

Tennessee 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 55

Second Round

Sunday, March 19

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Memphis-FAU winner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, TBA

At Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, N.C.

Kansas St.-Montana St. winner vs. Kentucky, TBA

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Marquette vs. Michigan St., TBA

Saturday, March 18

At Amway Center

Orlando, Fla.

Tennessee vs. Duke, 2:40 p.m.

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 23

Memphis-FAU_Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Tennessee-Duke winner, TBA

Marquette-Michigan St. winner vs. Kansas St.-Montana St._Kentucky winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 25

Memphis-FAU_Fairleigh Dickinson_Tennessee-Duke winner vs. Marquette-Michigan St._Kansas St.-Montana St._Kentucky winner, TBA

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 16

At Legacy Arena at BJCC

Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama 96, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 75

Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

At Amway Center

Orlando, Fla.

San Diego St. 63, Coll. of Charleston 57

Furman 68, Virginia 67

At Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Calif.

Missouri 76, Utah St. 65

Princeton 59, Arizona 55

Friday, March 17

At Ball Arena

Denver

Creighton 72, NC State 63

Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At Legacy Arena at BJCC

Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama vs. Maryland, 9:40 p.m.

At Amway Center

Orlando, Fla.

San Diego St. vs. Furman, 12:10 p.m.

At Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Calif.

Missouri vs. Princeton, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At Ball Arena

Denver

Baylor vs. Creighton, TBA

At KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, Ky.

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 24

Alabama-Maryland winner vs. San Diego St.-Furman winner, TBA

Missouri-Princeton winner vs. Baylor-Creighton winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Alabama-Maryland_San Diego St.-Furman winner vs. Missouri-Princeton_Baylor-Creighton winner, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 16

At Legacy Arena at BJCC

Birmingham, Ala.

Houston 63, N. Kentucky 52

Auburn 83, Iowa 75

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Penn St. 76, Texas A&M 59

Texas 81, Colgate 61

Friday, March 17

At MVP Arena

Albany, N.Y.

Miami (25-7) vs. Drake (27-7), 7:55 p.m.

Indiana (22-11) vs. Kent St. (28-6), 9:55 p.m.

At Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, N.C.

Pittsburgh 59, Iowa St. 41

Xavier 72, Kennesaw St. 67

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At Legacy Arena at BJCC

Birmingham, Ala.

Houston vs. Auburn, 7:10 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Texas vs. Penn St., 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At MVP Arena

Albany, N.Y.

Indiana-Kent St. winner vs. Miami-Drake winner, TBA

At Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, N.C.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh, TBA

At T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 24

Houston-Auburn winner vs. Indiana-Kent St._Miami-Drake winner, TBA

Texas-Penn St. winner vs. Xavier-Pittsburgh winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Houston-Auburn_Indiana-Kent St._Miami-Drake winner vs. Texas-Penn St._Xavier-Pittsburgh winner, TBA

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 16

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas 96, Howard 68

Arkansas 73, Illinois 63

At Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Calif.

Northwestern 75, Boise St. 67

UCLA 86, UNC-Asheville 53

Friday, March 17

At MVP Arena

Albany, N.Y.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 63, VCU 51

UConn 87, Iona 63

At Ball Arena

Denver

TCU (21-12) vs. Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.

Gonzaga (28-5) vs. Grand Canyon (24-11), 7:35 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas vs. Arkansas, 5:15 p.m.

At Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Calif.

UCLA vs. Northwestern, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At MVP Arena

Albany, N.Y.

UConn vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.), TBA

At Ball Arena

Denver

Gonzaga-Grand Canyon winner vs. TCU-Arizona St. winner, TBA

At T-Mobile Arena

Paradise, Nev.

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 23

Kansas-Arkansas winner vs. UConn-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner, TBA

UCLA-Northwestern winner vs. Gonzaga-Grand Canyon_TCU-Arizona St. winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 25

Kansas-Arkansas_UConn-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner vs. UCLA-Northwestern_Gonzaga-Grand Canyon_TCU-Arizona St. winner, TBA

FINAL FOUR

At NRG Stadium

Houston

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 1

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National Championship

Monday, April 3

Semifinal winners, TBA