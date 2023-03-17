High school softball: Cougars win big Published 12:27 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE —Carson senior Lonna Addison took a break from the circle, but she continued her assault on softballs from the batter’s box.

Addison went 4-for-5, hit another homer and drove in five runs as Carson mauled Lake Norman Charter 18-2 on Thursday.

Landry Stewart and Phoebe Cole opened the South Piedmont Conference game with singles, and Carson scored three times against the Knights (2-4, 0-4) in the first inning.

Then the Cougars scored 12 runs in the second. Peyton Hollar got the big inning started with a single. Emily Kann hit a two-run homer to make it 11-0. Addison socked a three-run homer to center to make it 15-0.

Cole did the pitching. She struck out five and walked two.

Stewart had three hits and scored four runs. Cole went 4-for-4 and scored three. Emma Woodlief went 2-for-2.

Carson (4-2, 3-0) had 16 hits and took advantage of seven walks and six errors.