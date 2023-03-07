Milford Hills United Methodist Church hosts second annual WinShape Camp in Rowan County Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SALISBURY — Milford Hills United Methodist Church and WinShape Camps have announce that WinShape’s summer day camp will return to Rowan County for the second year in a row. This camp will take place from June 5-9 at Milford Hills, 1630 Statesville Blvd., in Salisbury. Open to children completing grades K-5, the camp will combine fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week.

“We are thrilled to host WinShape summer camp in Rowan County again after such a successful inaugural camp last year,” Pastor Jim Parsons said in a news release. “This year’s camp will bring together children of all ages for a diverse array of activities, fostering new friendships and providing an unforgettable experience for campers.”

Campers will cultivate their skills and talents in a mix of indoor and outdoor moments, physical activity and creative play, with epic adventures at camp all day. Camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a half day on Friday ending with lunch from Chick-fil-A for the family. Typically priced at $230, WinShape Camps in Rowan County will be offered at the discounted price of $199 for the first 50 campers who register with the code Kickoffweek before March 12.

“WinShape Camps for Communities really takes the expectations of what your kids do during the summer to the next level,” according to Stephen Moore, director at WinShape Camps. “We are always excited to see new camp locations grow, and we are expectant for what God will do in this community as we partner with MHUMC to serve Rowan County again this year.”

Capacity is limited to 200 children, so families are encouraged to register children early. Go to MilfordHillsUMC.org/Winshape to learn more, register campers or donate to help lower the price of camp. To explore volunteer opportunities, go to WinShapeCamps.org/Volunteer.