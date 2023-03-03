Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG offering scholarships to Rowan County students Published 12:01 am Friday, March 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG has announced plans for $1,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year that are available to Rowan County students who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, non-binary or are a straight ally.

“The scholarships are offered to all Rowan County public, private and home schooled seniors as well as RCCC Early College students,” said Angel Barber in a news release.

Barber is the chairperson of the scholarship advisory committee for the Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG chapter, an organizaiton that educates, advocates and provides support for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

The scholarships aren’t just for students who plan to attend a four-year school, but are also for anyone planning to attend a community college or trade school, including cosmetology or culinary school.

The Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG Scholarship Foundation has awarded 97 scholarships to Rowan County students in the 16 years since it has been founded.

“It’s important for our youth, gay or straight, to be seen, affirmed, validated and know they are loved,” said Donna Odrosky, the president of the PFLAG Salisbury-Rowan chapter.

Odrosky also said the plan is to give anywhere between six to eight scholarships out depending on if they have the funds to do so.

The local chapter was founded in 2006 and was the first organizaiton in North Carolina to award scholarships specifically to those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as straight allies. There are 325,000 PFLAG members and more than 400 chapters nationwide. The organization was founded in 1973 by mothers and fathers of gay and lesbian children.

Scholarship applications will soon be available on the Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG website and Facebook page, as well as the Salisbury Pride website and Facebook page.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the scholarship administrator at salisburypflag@gmail.com.