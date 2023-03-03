College men’s basketball: All-South Atlantic Conference team
Published 1:06 am Friday, March 3, 2023
First Team
Jarren Cottingham, Wingate
Bradley Dean, UVA Wise
Quay Kennedy, Lincoln Memorial
Inady Legiste, Tusculum
Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry
Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial
Second Team
DeAngelo Epps, Catawba
Ben Gahlert, Limestone
Javeon Jones, Catawba
Jordan Jones, Coker
Luke Lawson, UVA Wise
Tj Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne
Third Team
Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry
Me’Kell Burries, Lincoln Memorial
Destin Clark, Wingate
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Myles Jenkins, Anderson
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman
All-Freshman
Mahmoud Bangura, Coker
Caleb Byrd, Newberry
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Calen Lightford, UVA Wise
Patrick Shelley, UVA Wise
Player of the Year
Bradley Dean, Virginia-Wise
Freshman of the Year
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Defensive Player of the Year
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman
Coach of the Year
Rob Perron, Catawba