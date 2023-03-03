College men’s basketball: All-South Atlantic Conference team

Published 1:06 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba College men’s basketball head coach Rob Perron. Catawba defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.

 

First Team

Jarren Cottingham, Wingate

Bradley Dean, UVA Wise

Quay Kennedy, Lincoln Memorial

Inady Legiste, Tusculum

Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry

Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial

Second Team

DeAngelo Epps, Catawba

Ben Gahlert, Limestone

Javeon Jones, Catawba

Jordan Jones, Coker

Luke Lawson, UVA Wise

Tj Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne

Third Team

Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry

Me’Kell Burries, Lincoln Memorial

Destin Clark, Wingate

Kory Davis, Mars Hill

Myles Jenkins, Anderson

Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman

All-Freshman

Mahmoud Bangura, Coker

Caleb Byrd, Newberry

Kory Davis, Mars Hill

Calen Lightford, UVA Wise

Patrick Shelley, UVA Wise

Player of the Year

Bradley Dean, Virginia-Wise

Freshman of the Year

Kory Davis, Mars Hill

Defensive Player of the Year

Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman

Coach of the Year

Rob Perron, Catawba

