Blotter: SC mother of missing teens tracks stolen car to Rowan County Published 12:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The mother of two runaway teens tracked her stolen car to Rowan County, but the teens remain missing.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Gayle Proffitt of Greenville, South Carolina, pinged her car to Rowan County. It was found in the 1000 block of Higgins Way around 2:57 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Proffitt’s two sons, whose identities were not released, were reportedly missing. They were described as teenagers.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Deputies took a report of trespassing at the Affordable Suites on Julian Road in Salisbury for an incident that occurred between 1:13-1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.

• A China Grove man was the victim of larceny that reportedly occurred in the 2400 block of Cannon Farm Road between 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 6:24 p.m. on Feb. 28. The total estimated loss was $400.

• A purse was found on the side of the road in the 900 block of Cruse Road in Salisbury on Feb. 28.

•A Salisbury man was the victim of a forced entry burglary that reportedly occurred in the 9100 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 5-10 p.m. on Feb. 28.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of identity fraud that reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Briggs Road around 9:07 a.m. on Feb. 28. A Duke Energy balance was reportedly opened in his name. A balance of $1,718 was left on the account.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of a motor-vehicle theft that reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Montgomery Avenue between noon on Nov. 16 and noon on Nov. 19.

• A motorcyclist reportedly fled from a traffic stop that began in the 1500 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of communicated threats that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Choate Road between 7:30-8 a.m. on March 1.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of wire fraud that reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of East Ridge Road between 3:16-8:30 a.m. on March 1.

• Amie Elizabeth Linthicum, 29, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

• Hylari Del Hernandez, 22, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Kellie Mitchell Milam, 54, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Stephanie Marie Fink, 50, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance.

• Julius Watts, 20, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with felony larceny.

• Jacob Nerren, 43, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

• Jessica Starnes Harris, 39, was arrested on March 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Elizabeth Ann Hargett, 35, was arrested on March 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Jordan Kent Lingle, 33, was arrested on Mach 1 and charged with misdemeanor allowing an animal to run large.

• Clint Aaron Tucker, 42, was arrested on March 1 and charged with misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer (non-assault).

• Sammantha Ann Murphy, 21, was arrested on March 2 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Klumac Road between 4:15-4:21 a.m. on March 1.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that reportedly occurred between 1:33-9 a.m. on Feb. 27. The total estimated loss was $200.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage and reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Old Concord Road between 11:38-11:42 a.m. on March 1.

• Mitchell Clark Hodge, 28, was arrested on March 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Dequan Quinshaun Hairston, 19, was arrested on March 1 and charged with misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.