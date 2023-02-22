High school basketball: First-round results, second-round pairings
Published 2:15 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Playoffs
Second round: Thursday
Third round: Saturday
Fourth round: Feb, 28
Regional finals: March 4
State championships: March 11
4A West Boys, 1st round
(1) Myers Park 85, (32) South Caldwell 31
(17) East Mecklenburg 85, (16) Ragsdale 75
(25) Sun Valley 56, (8) Alexander Central 35
(9) A.C. Reynolds 63, (24) West Forsyth 58
(5) Charlotte Catholic 85, (28) Watauga 33
(12) Olympic 72, (21) Southeast Guilford 51
(20) Ardrey Kell 60, (13) Cox Mill 55
(4) Grimsley 55, (29) Marvin Ridge 39
(3) North Meck 95, (30) West Cabarrus 53
(14) Hopewell 71, (19) Davie 5
(6) Lake Norman 74, (27) Weddington 60
(11) East Forsyth 85, (22) Butler 79
(7) Piedmont 55, (26) Reagan 46
(10) Chambers 73, (23) Hickory Ridge 55
(18) Southwest Guilford 67, (15) Hough 63
(2) Mount Tabor 83, (31) Porter Ridge 43
4A West Boys, 2nd round
(17) East Meck at (1) Myers Park
(25) Sun Valley at (9) A.C. Reynolds
(12) Olympic at (5) Charlotte Catholic
(20) Ardrey Kell at (4) Grimsley
(14) Hopewell at (3) North Meck
(11) East Forsyth at (6) Lake Norman
(10) Chambers at (7) Piedmont
(18) SW Guilford at (2) Mount Tabor
3A West Boys, 1st round
(1) Central Cabarrus 88, (32) St. Stephens 35
(16) North Henderson 75, (17) North Lincoln 73
(8) Southern Guilford 67, (25) Hibriten 31
(24) Kings Mountain 67, (9) West Henderson 60
(5) South Point 73, (28) Ledford 58
(12) Concord 75, (21) North Iredell 41
(13) Crest 75, (20) West Rowan 69
(4) Enka 84, (29) North Buncombe 69
(30) Freedom 63, (3) Ashe County 49
(19) Northwest Cabarrus 66, (14) Huss 58
(27) Lake Norman Charter 56, (6) Parkwood 54
(22) West Charlotte 61, (11) Franklin 58
(7) Asheboro 75, (26) East Henderson 54
(10) Ben L. Smith 63, (23) Central Davidson 44
(15) Dudley 56, (18) East Lincoln 49
(2) Hickory 91, (31) Pisgah 52
3A West Boys, 2nd round
(16) North Henderson at (1) Central Cabarrus
(24) Kings Mountain at (8) Southern Guilford
(12) Concord at (5) South Point
(13) Crest at (4) Enka
(30) Freedom at (19) NW Cabarrus
(27) Lake Norman Charter at (22) West Charlotte
(10) Ben L. Smith at (7) Asheboro
(15) Dudley at (2) Hickory
2A West boys, 1st round
(1) North Surry 83, (32) Owen 48
(17) West Stokes 70, (16) Surry Central 62
(8) Lincoln Charter 88, (25) Brevard 58
(24) Burns 56, (9) Southwestern Randolph 50
(5) Hendersonville 92, (28) Mount Pleasant 70
(12) Shelby 73, (21) Morehead 47
(13) T.W. Andrews 62, (20) Randleman 53
(4) East Gaston 85, (29) West Wilkes 61
(3) West Caldwell 89, (30) West Stanly 43
(19) Community School of Davidson 58, (14) R-S Central 49
(6) Salisbury 80, (27) Pine Lake Prep 48
(22) East Surry 57, (11) Maiden 52
(7) Jay M. Robinson 72, (26) Patton 37
(23) Walkertown 51, (10) Monroe 48
(15) Trinity 81, (18) Newton-Conover 55
(2) Reidsville 80, (31) Lincolnton 59
2A West boys, 2nd round
(17) West Stokes at (1) North Surry
(24) Burns at (8) Lincoln Charter
(12) Shelby at (5) Hendersonville
(13) T.W. Andrews at (4) East Gaston
(19) Community School of Davidson at (3) West Caldwell
1A West boys, 1st round
(1) Mountain Heritage 62, (32) North Rowan 44
(16) Carolina International 84, (17) Cornerstone 49
(8) Corvian Community 85, (25) Alleghany 38
(9) Christ the King 60, 24) Queen’s Grant 49
(5) Thomasville 77, (28) Piedmont Community 55
(12) North Stokes 79, (21) N.C. Leadership Academy 56
(13) Murphy 64, (20) Winston-Salem Prep 60
(4) Bishop McGuinness 94, (29) Draughn 61
(3) Eastern Randolph 95, (30) Cherryville 60
(14) Avery County 62, (19) Andrews 61
(6) Robbinsville 46, (27) Mountain Island Charter 45
(22) Swain County 71, (11) Hiwassee Dam 62
(7) Bessemer City 79, (26) Cherokee 62
(23) Starmount 67, (10) Albemarle 61
(15) Mount Airy 62, (18) Hayesville 45
(2) South Stokes 91, (31) Uwharrie Charter 53
1A West boys, 1st round
(16) Carolina International at (1) Mountain Heritage
(9) Christ the King at (8) Corvian Community
(12) North Stokes at (5) Thomasville
(13) Murphy at (4) Bishop McGuinness
(14) Avery County at (3) Eastern Randolph
(22) Swain County at (6) Robbinsville
(23) Starmount at (7) Bessemer City
(15) Mount Airy at (2) South Stokes
4A West girls, 1st round
(1) Lake Norman 79, (32) Hough 36
(16) Mallard Creek 59, (17) West Cabarrus 52
(8) Independence 54, (25) Ardrey Kell 50
(24) Porter Ridge 61, (9) Parkland 60
(5) A.C. Reynolds 55, (28) Cuthbertson 43
(12) Myers Park 52, (21) T.C. Roberson 43
(13) Alexander Central 50, (20) Cox Mill 37
(4) North Mecklenburg 67, (29) McDowell 38
(3) Northern Guilford 63, (30) Davie 36
(14) Hickory Ridge 73, (19) East Forsyth 51
(6) Marvin Ridge 61, (27) Southwest Guilford 36
(11) Charlotte Catholic 63, (22) Reagan 33
(7) South Mecklenburg 87, (26) Western Guilford 54
(10) Asheville 58, (23) West Forsyth 40
(15) Northwest Guilford 60, (18) R.J. Reynolds 50
(2) Watauga 83, (31) Chambers 46
4A West girls, 2nd round
(16) Mallard Creek at (1) Lake Norman
(24)Porter Ridge at (8) Independence
(12) Myers Park at (5) AC Reynolds
(13) Alexander Central at (4) North Meck
(14) Hickory Ridge at (3) Northern Guilford
(11) Charlotte Catholic at (6) Marvin Ridge
(10) Asheville at (7) South Meck
(15) NW Guilford at (2) Watauga
3A West girls, 1st round
(1) West Rowan 70, (32) West Charlotte 21
(16) North Davidson 53, (17) Dudley 38
(8) Parkwood 52, (25) Hickory 49
(24) Ashe County 54, (9) Crest 41
(5) Pisgah 78, (28) Montgomery Central 42
(12) West Henderson 50, (21) North Iredell 43
(20) NW Cabarrus 54, (13) Rockingham County 36
(4) Ben L. Smith 71, (29) Smoky Mountain 53
(3) Hibriten 60, (30) Foard 30
(14) Freedom 60, (19) Franklin 37
(6) Oak Grove 67, (27) South Point 57
(11) Ledford 48, (22) Central Cabarrus 33
(7) Huss 54, (26) Atkins 44
(23) St. Stephens 48, (10) Cramer 46
(15) Ashbrook 53, (18) Lake Norman Charter 45
(2) East Lincoln 66, (31) North Buncombe 39
3A West girls, 2nd round
(16) North Davidson at (1) West Rowan
(24) Ashe County at (8) Parkwood
(12) West Henderson at (5) Pisgah
(20) NW Cabarrus at (4) Ben L. Smith
(14) Freedom at (3) Hibriten
(11) Ledford at (6) Oak Grove
(23) St. Stephens at (7) Huss
(15) Ashbrook at (2) East Lincoln
2A West girls, 1st round
(1) Randleman 52, (32) Bandys 34
(16) Hendersonville 48, (17) McMichael 41
(8) East Rutherford 70, (25) Wheatmore 23
(9) North Stanly 63, (24) Pine Lake Prep 47
(5) East Burke 77, (28) Polk County 40
(12) East Surry 70, (21) Community School of Davidson 22
(13) Newton-Conover 83, (20) Reidsville 48
(4) Lincoln Charter 60, (29) Brevard 43
(3) Salisbury 65, (30) Wilkes Central 21
(14) Forbush 51,(19) Lexington 47
(6) T.W. Andrews 58, (27) Maiden 40
(11) North Wilkes 67, (22) Trinity 37
(7) North Surry 52, (26) Owen 34
(10) Monroe 62, (23) Surry Central 34
(15) Southwestern Randolph 60, (18) West Lincoln 40
(2) Shelby 69, (31) Jay M. Robinson 33
2A West girls, 2nd round
(16) Hendersonville at (1) Randleman
(9) North Stanly at (8) East Rutherford
(12) East Surry at (5) East Burke
(13) Newton-Conover at (4) Lincoln Charter
(14) Forbush at (3) Salisbury
(11) North Wilkes at (6) T.W. Andrews
(10) Monroe at (7) North Surry
(15) SW Randolph at (2) Shelby
1A West girls, 1st round
(1) Mountain Heritage 85, (32) Bethany Community 9
(16) Draughn 57, (17) Union Academy 56
(8) North Rowan 77, (25) South Stokes 39
(9) Highlands 43, (24) Hiwassee Dam 36
(5) Eastern Randolph 55, (28) South Davidson 36
(12) Rosman 47, (21) Avery County 34
(13) Robbinsville 83, (20) Starmount 60
(4) Albemarle 59, (29) Mitchell 32
(3) Cherokee 78, (30) Highland Tech 25
(19) Mount Airy 44, (14) Thomas Jefferson Classical 40
(6) East Wilkes 49, (27) Murphy 38
(22) Piedmont Community at (11) Corvian Community
(7) Bessemer City 59, (26) Swain County 34
(23) Uwharrie Charter 39, (10) Christ the King 38
(18) North Stokes 46, (15) N.C. Leadership Academy 20
(2) Bishop McGuinness 54, (31) Hayesville 15
1A West girls, 2nd round
(16) Draughn at (1) Mountain Heritage
(9) Highlands at (8) North Rowan
(12) Rosman at (5) Eastern Randolph
(13) Robbinsville at (4) Albemarle
(19) Mount Airy at (3) Cherokee
22-11 winner TBA at (6) East Wilkes
(23) Uwharrie Charter at (7) Bessemer City
(18) North Stokes at (2) Bishop McGuinness