‘Lullaby of Broadway’ at Catawba on Feb. 26 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Shuford School of Performing Arts will present “Lullaby of Broadway” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m.

The 90-minute choral concert held in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the campus of the college, will feature the 45 voices of the Catawba Singers and soloists from the music and theater departments in selections from Broadway musicals past and present.

Audience members of all ages will recognize popular choral and solo selections from shows such as “Mamma Mia,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Funny Girl,” “Cabaret,” “The Wiz,” “Hairspray,” “Newsies,” “Wicked” and more.

The multi-media concert presentation is co-directed by Dr. Phillip Burgess, dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts, and Nicholas Fuqua, visiting assistant professor of musical theater.

Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist, will be joined by student musicians to provide accompaniment for many of the selections.

The concert is free and open to the public.