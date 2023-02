Officer-involved shooting reported on Thriftwood Court Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Thriftwood Court. Calls came in about the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No officers were apparently injured but reports were that one person had been shot.

Additional details will be released as they become available.