High school swimming: Results from boys regionals Published 5:32 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Staff report

Boys swimming

1A/2A Central Regional, Greensboro

Points awarded with a 20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, 20 for 1st and 1 for 16th.

Seaforth (Lincolnton) won with 208 points.

Salisbury scored 28 points and finished 19th.

Gray Davis (7) was 13th in the 200 free for 4 points and 14th in the 100 free for 3 points.

Sawyer Burton (1) was 16th in the 100 free.

Relays (20). Salisbury was 11th in the 400 free relay for 12 points and 13th in the 200 free relay for 8 points.

•••

Gray Stone placed sixth with 148 points.

Chris Kafitz had a third in the 200 IM to lead the way, and the Knights also had a third in the 400 free relay.

3A West Regional, Huntersville

Points awarded with a 20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, 20 for 1st and 1 for 16th.

Lake Norman Charter won with 342 points. Northwest Cabarrus was second with 246.

Central Cabarrus placed fifth. Concord was 12th.

East Rowan was 13th with 79 points.

Cameron Ritchie (14) was the top Rowan individual. He earned 14 points for 5th in the 50 free and 9 points for 9th in the 100 butterfly.

Nick Cioco (2) placed 15th in the 50 free.

East racked up 54 points in two relays, 28 for 5th in the 200 free relay and 26 for 6th in the 400 free relay.

•••

Carson’s boys placed 20th with 29 points.

Camden Miller (7) got 6 points for 11th in the 100 breaststroke and a point for 16th in the 200 free.

Carson scored 22 points for 8th place in the 200 medley relay.

•••

South Rowan’s boys were 24th with 10 points.

They were relay points for 14th in the 200 medley relay (6) and 15th in the 200 free relay (4).

•••

West Rowan was 27th with 4 points.

The Falcons were 15th in the 200 medley relay.