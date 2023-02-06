High school swimming: Results from girls regionals Published 4:38 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Staff report

Girls swimming

1A/2A Central Regional, Greensboro

Points awarded with a 20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, 20 for 1st and 1 for 16th.

Union Academy won won with 284 points.

Salisbury scored 78 points for 10th place.

Ava Morris (23) had a third for 16 points in the 50 free and qualified for the state meet. She was 10th in the 100 butterfly for 7 points.

Kate Burton (17) was 8th in the 200 free for 11 points and 11th in the 100 free for six points.

Lucy Heilig (4) was 13th in the 100 breaststroke for 4 points.

Relays (34). The Hornets were 8th in the 200 free relay for 22 points and 11th in the 200 medley relay for 12 points.

•••

Gray Stone placed sixth with 134 points.

Riley Gleason had seconds in the 50 free and 100 free, while Zoey Waters had a sixth in the 200 free. The Knights placed in all three relays.

3A West Regional, Huntersville

Points awarded with a 20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, 20 for 1st and 1 for 16th.

Lake Norman Charter won with 280 points. Northwest Cabarrus was second with 260. Central Cabarrus was third with 219.

East Rowan was 15th with 57 points.

Addyson Sechriest (26) was sixth in the 200 free for 13 points and sixth in the 500 free for 13 more.

Gracie Lineberger (7) was 13th in the 500 free for 4 points and 14th in the 100 free for 3 points.

Relays (24). East got 10 points for 12th place in the 200 free relay and 14 points for 10th in the 400 free relay.

•••

South Rowan was 16th with 51 points.

Aubree Thompson (6) was 11th in the 50 free.

Bailey Fisher (3) was 14th in the 200 IM.

Sydney Holmes (2) was 15th in the 50 free.

Relays (40). South got 24 points for seventh place in the 200 free relay. The Raiders were 13th in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay for 8 points in each.