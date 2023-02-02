Warren announces applications for Golden LEAF scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Rep. Harry Warren has announced students from Rowan County can apply for Golden LEAF scholarships.

Each year, the foundation awards 215 scholarships to high school seniors and community college transfer students who live in a qualifying rural and economically distressed North Carolina county and are planning to enroll full-time in a participating public or private college or university located in North Carolina. High school seniors entering college as freshmen are eligible for a scholarship totaling up to $14,000 ($3,500 a year for up to four years).

Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to 3 years.

How to apply

Visit CFNC.org and fill out the Golden LEAF Scholarship application form. The deadline for applications is March 1. Awards will be announced in late April.

Rowan County is one of 78 eligible counties.

If you have eligible family or friends outside of Rowan, here is a list of all the other counties eligible:

Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Blaine, Burke, Caldwell, Camden, Caswell, Catawba, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mitchell, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey.

More information is available at the Golden LEAF website.