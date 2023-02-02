The Charlotte Business Journal Names Macy’s Project in Top 25 Stories of 2022 Published 10:52 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

CHINA GROVE- The Charlotte Business Journal’s, CBJ, editorial staff compiled their list of the region’s top 25 stories of 2022 and Rowan County made the number 16 spot with the announcement of the Macy’s project coming to China Grove.

The story calls Rowan County a major beneficiary to the “expansion of Charlotte’s industrial real estate market”.

The Macy’s project is the centerpiece of a wave of industrial activity in Rowan County, which is capitalizing on its proximity to a major interstate. Rod Crider, president and CEO of Rowan EDC, told CBJ in October that the county has 23 million square feet of industrial development being planned or under construction