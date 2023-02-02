Pastor Jamal Bryant to deliver Livingstone College Founder’s Day message Feb. 10 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY – Civil right activist and pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium.

Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College, Dr. Joseph Charles Price.

Bryant has served as pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., since December 2018. He has prevailed against the odds, rising from earning a G.E.D. to his Ph.D. Prior to pastoring, he served as the national youth and college director of the NAACP for six years, where he helped to mobilize more than 70,000 youth worldwide in non-violent campaigns. A third-generation minister, Bryant was the founding pastor of Empowerment Temple A.M.E. Church in Baltimore, Md.

Bryant is a graduate of a historic Black college, having received his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He earned his master of divinity degree from Duke University and has studied at Oxford University in Great Britain. He received his doctorate from the Graduate Theological Foundation.

“Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant is one of the most prolific voices of our day who speaks truth to power and power to purpose,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis in a news release. “I’m excited that he will be my first Founder’s Day speaker as president.”

Descendants of Price are expected to be on the program and ceremonial march from Varick Auditorium to the Price Mausoleum on campus will follow the program. During Price’s 10 years as Livingstone president, the college built a grammar school (preparatory school) and Ballard Hall. Dodge Hall was also completed and classical and theological classes were added.