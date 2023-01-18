Blotter: Jan. 18

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report was filed on property damage and vandalism at the South Rowan Library in China Grove between 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 9:29 a.m. on Jan. 13. 

• A juvenile student reportedly assaulted a law enforcement officer and resisted arrest at East Rowan High School around1 p.m. on Jan. 13.

• A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered on Lincoln Avenue in Spencer around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13. 

• A report of vehicle larceny that occurred between noon and 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 13 was made to authorities. The total estimated loss was $5,000.

• A firearm was reportedly stolen from a residence on Brookfield Circle in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

• A burglary reportedly occurred at NC 152 West in Mooresville around 2 p.m. on Jan. 13. The total estimated loss was $2,650. 

• A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered at the intersection of Fourth Street and Hudson Avenue in Spencer shortly at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.

• A report of wire fraud was made at a Rockwell home on Fisher Drive. The total estimated loss was $500.

• Reports of a vehicle larceny were filed on Jan. 14 after the crime occurred. The total estimated loss was $250.

• A stolen trailer was recovered from a property on South Vance Street in Landis around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

• A nurse at the Rowan County Detention Center reported being assault by an inmate shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 15

• Reports were filed of a domestic assault that took place on Hawkins Loop Road in Salisbury between 10:20-10:41 a.m. on Jan. 15. 

• Marshall Chandler Thurston, 26, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

• Lakeisha Q. Calhoun, 47, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Michael Anthony Keaton, 39, arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with assault on a female. 

• Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 40, arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with simple possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance. 

• Kontrell Terrell Knox, 18, arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with possession of a firearm with an altered gun serial number. 

• Antonio Derrill Davis, 31, arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with simple possession of a schedule-II controlled substance. 

• Karco Carter, 39, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with displaying a fictitious tag/license plate.

• Samuel Lee Alston, 34, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with felony possession of marijuana. 

• Jeffrey Scott Rattz, 28, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with assault on a female.

• Demond Calvin Williams, 44, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with possession of more than half an ounce and less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana. 

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred on Castlewood Drive between 12:30-2 p.m. on Jan. 13. The total estimated loss was $500. 

• A home on Messner Street in Salisbury was reportedly fired into between 7:05-7:16 p.m. on Jan. 13.

• A verbal disturbance on West Innes Street resulted in an individual sustaining a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly transported to Novant Rowan County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

• An assault was reported from an address on South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 after two people were fighting in the street. 

• A report of an individual resisting arrest was made in relation to an incident on Post Oak Place around 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 14.

• A home invasion reportedly occurred at a residence on North Martin Luther King Jr. Ave around 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 14.

• A report of phone harassment was made in relation to an incident that occurred between 6-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. 

• Employees at Zaxby’s on West Jake Alexander Boulevard reported hearing shots fired around 9:41 p.m. on Jan. 16.

• Keandrea Shyvea Jackson, 21, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with resisting arrest. 

• Christopher David Franklin, 31, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance. 

• Jerry Ramzi Isbanioly, 37, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with possession of a schedule-I controlled substance.

