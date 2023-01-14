Ann Farabee: Struggling? Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Ann Farabee

Even though God is love, our refuge and our strength, there are times we still struggle.

There were often rainy days when my sixth grade students could not go outside for recess, so they would play games in the classroom. It was normally a low-key event, with students in small groups playing board games or talking with friends. But on one of those days, two students ended up rolling around on the floor, struggling with all their might to be the winner of what had become a fight.

I walked toward them as I said these two very magical and effective words: STOP IT! Even though they were fully engaged in this fight, when they heard the voice of authority — which was me — they stopped.

“What’s going on?” I inquired. “Why are you fighting?”

After some shoulder shrugs and mumbling, the look in their eyes spoke volumes, as they tried to regain their composure and stop the tears from falling. They both looked at the floor and whispered, “I don’t know.”

It was over. A few minutes later, they sat together at lunch. They did not know what had caused the beginning of their struggle, but they knew it had been of their own creation. They also knew that together they could fix it. There had been no real thought of why — or what — they were fighting for or about. But for some reason, they had thought the struggle would be worth it.

A struggle can mean that one makes forceful efforts to get free of restraint or constriction. It can refer to having problems handling or coping with something. Struggling can also mean that one is making his or her way — but with difficulty.

How do we get through our struggles?

We need to remember that we can make our way — but there will be times of difficulty.

John 16:33 says, “In the world, we will have trouble, but we can be of good cheer. Jesus has overcome the world!”

• We need to remember that Christ lives in us. We need to dwell on that! First John 4:4 says that we are of God, little children, and we have overcome: because greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world!

Even though we may feel we are struggling, God is with us all the way!

We win in the end!

There will be victory through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

