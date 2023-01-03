Letters to the editor: Jan. 3 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Flag, Faith and what should be in a patriotic parade

I read Mr. Kirk’s article with a smile. I believe history should be taught truthfully and without bias.

With that being said, anyone that is well read knows what that flag stands for. It needs to go away. It has no business in a patriotic parade.

One flag, one country. As far as Faith goes, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, well you know the rest.

— Neil Nurisso

Salisbury

City needs to take trash issue more seriously

I have what I consider a very important and legit question regarding the current state of the condition of our city. Who’s responsible for cleaning up our fair city?

I’ve had relatives that have come to visit that have made remarks regarding the trash that’s everywhere, from the Sheetz and Walmart parking lots to the empty lot across from Salsaritas and every ditch in between.

I’ve lived here for 32 years and this has got to be the worst I’ve ever seen it. We’re starting to look like little Detroit.

Have we gotten to the point where nobody has any more pride in what was once a beautiful city?

I can run out of room to type if I listed every place in town that looks like a garbage dump.

I guess we need to vote in some new individuals that care more for Salisbury than the ones we currently have in office.

— Jeff Mills

Salisbury

