Kannapolis lists garbage/recycling calendar for year Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis has released the 2023 recycling calendar that residents can download on the mobile app CARTology for Apple or Android devices. Search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.

Dates are also on the city website where residents can type in their addresses to view collection schedules, set up notifications and search items to see if they are recyclable or if they should be placed in the garbage. For more information and to download the calendar, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ recycling.

