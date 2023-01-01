Clyde: Time will tell

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Post Opinion

As the years go by … things we wish we had known all along:

  • Chickens are not smart
  • Some jokes are just not funny
  • Chocolate tastes so good
  • Stars shine brighter in the dark
  • Birthdays get less important every year
  • Mean people just get meaner
  • Rock and roll is here to stay
  • Yankees know everything and are quick to tell you
  • The Rorschach Test does not work
  • Books are real heavy to move
  • Museums used to be for exhibits
  • Mother Nature didn’t see climate change coming
  • Electronic gizmos are not made to last
  • Old doesn’t meant worn out, useless, or thrown away
  • Denial is not a river in Egypt
  • Libraries are for information
  • Dinner parties are not what they used to be
  • Heat is a luxury if you don’t have any
  • Coin collecting can be lucrative
  • Indians still need an apology
  • Eat slow, enjoy the taste, chew your food and drink water
  • Beauty is not always on the surface
  • Hot tea soothes a lot of nerves
  • Churches are still open for business
  • Telemarketers are for the rest of our lives
  • Flowers are just as pretty up close
  • Arrowheads are probably the oldest thing you have ever held
  • Don’t play with gasoline or electricity
  • Telling lies is like digging your grave
  • COVID can stop the best laid plans
  • Vacations are made for people who hate their job
  • Yankees will never admit they were wrong
  • Manual labor can be good for your body
  • Change is for those who are tired of living
  • Potted plants need constant attention
  • Latin and the classics should be required in school
  • Etiquette and manners are learned
  • Talking about art is a waste of time
  • People who can fix things are your best friend
  • To tie a bow or thread a needle is a lost art
  • Wood is still the best building material
  • Your culture is made to celebrate, not denigrate
  • Drugs would not be an option for recreation
  • You can’t hide diversity
  • Artistic is one letter away from autistic
  • It’s never too late to say thank you or you’re welcome
  • If you make a mess, clean it up now, not later
  • Simple is O.K.
  • Keep people and places in your memory
  • Some things are not meant to be eaten
  • Collecting is not against the law
  • War is not healthy for children and other living things
  • Mindless social media can take over your life
  • Your vocabulary tells a lot about you
  • It’s impossible to find the end of double sided tape
  • Leftovers are better the next day
  • The Bible is not just to swear on
  • Calling people names is hurtful to both
  • Ice cream tastes better with a coin silver spoon
  • It doesn’t cost more money to be nice
  • Time goes by slower sitting on a glider in the back yard
  • Make your kids proud like your parents did you
  • Old people didn’t listen when they were young also
  • Politicians spend money like its Christmas everyday
  • You can’t erase history
  • How fast does not mean how well done
  • Friends are made to keep
  • Time does not slow down just for you
  • Some things are better left unsaid
  • Don’t worry about the years to come, they will be here before you know it.

 Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.

