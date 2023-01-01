Clyde: Time will tell Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

As the years go by … things we wish we had known all along:

Chickens are not smart

Some jokes are just not funny

Chocolate tastes so good

Stars shine brighter in the dark

Birthdays get less important every year

Mean people just get meaner

Rock and roll is here to stay

Yankees know everything and are quick to tell you

The Rorschach Test does not work

Books are real heavy to move

Museums used to be for exhibits

Mother Nature didn’t see climate change coming

Electronic gizmos are not made to last

Old doesn’t meant worn out, useless, or thrown away

Denial is not a river in Egypt

Libraries are for information

Dinner parties are not what they used to be

Heat is a luxury if you don’t have any

Coin collecting can be lucrative

Indians still need an apology

Eat slow, enjoy the taste, chew your food and drink water

Beauty is not always on the surface

Hot tea soothes a lot of nerves

Churches are still open for business

Telemarketers are for the rest of our lives

Flowers are just as pretty up close

Arrowheads are probably the oldest thing you have ever held

Don’t play with gasoline or electricity

Telling lies is like digging your grave

COVID can stop the best laid plans

Vacations are made for people who hate their job

Yankees will never admit they were wrong

Manual labor can be good for your body

Change is for those who are tired of living

Potted plants need constant attention

Latin and the classics should be required in school

Etiquette and manners are learned

Talking about art is a waste of time

People who can fix things are your best friend

To tie a bow or thread a needle is a lost art

Wood is still the best building material

Your culture is made to celebrate, not denigrate

Drugs would not be an option for recreation

You can’t hide diversity

Artistic is one letter away from autistic

It’s never too late to say thank you or you’re welcome

If you make a mess, clean it up now, not later

Simple is O.K.

Keep people and places in your memory

Some things are not meant to be eaten

Collecting is not against the law

War is not healthy for children and other living things

Mindless social media can take over your life

Your vocabulary tells a lot about you

It’s impossible to find the end of double sided tape

Leftovers are better the next day

The Bible is not just to swear on

Calling people names is hurtful to both

Ice cream tastes better with a coin silver spoon

It doesn’t cost more money to be nice

Time goes by slower sitting on a glider in the back yard

Make your kids proud like your parents did you

Old people didn’t listen when they were young also

Politicians spend money like its Christmas everyday

You can’t erase history

How fast does not mean how well done

Friends are made to keep

Time does not slow down just for you

Some things are better left unsaid

Don’t worry about the years to come, they will be here before you know it.

Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.

