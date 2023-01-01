Clyde: Time will tell
Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023
As the years go by … things we wish we had known all along:
- Chickens are not smart
- Some jokes are just not funny
- Chocolate tastes so good
- Stars shine brighter in the dark
- Birthdays get less important every year
- Mean people just get meaner
- Rock and roll is here to stay
- Yankees know everything and are quick to tell you
- The Rorschach Test does not work
- Books are real heavy to move
- Museums used to be for exhibits
- Mother Nature didn’t see climate change coming
- Electronic gizmos are not made to last
- Old doesn’t meant worn out, useless, or thrown away
- Denial is not a river in Egypt
- Libraries are for information
- Dinner parties are not what they used to be
- Heat is a luxury if you don’t have any
- Coin collecting can be lucrative
- Indians still need an apology
- Eat slow, enjoy the taste, chew your food and drink water
- Beauty is not always on the surface
- Hot tea soothes a lot of nerves
- Churches are still open for business
- Telemarketers are for the rest of our lives
- Flowers are just as pretty up close
- Arrowheads are probably the oldest thing you have ever held
- Don’t play with gasoline or electricity
- Telling lies is like digging your grave
- COVID can stop the best laid plans
- Vacations are made for people who hate their job
- Yankees will never admit they were wrong
- Manual labor can be good for your body
- Change is for those who are tired of living
- Potted plants need constant attention
- Latin and the classics should be required in school
- Etiquette and manners are learned
- Talking about art is a waste of time
- People who can fix things are your best friend
- To tie a bow or thread a needle is a lost art
- Wood is still the best building material
- Your culture is made to celebrate, not denigrate
- Drugs would not be an option for recreation
- You can’t hide diversity
- Artistic is one letter away from autistic
- It’s never too late to say thank you or you’re welcome
- If you make a mess, clean it up now, not later
- Simple is O.K.
- Keep people and places in your memory
- Some things are not meant to be eaten
- Collecting is not against the law
- War is not healthy for children and other living things
- Mindless social media can take over your life
- Your vocabulary tells a lot about you
- It’s impossible to find the end of double sided tape
- Leftovers are better the next day
- The Bible is not just to swear on
- Calling people names is hurtful to both
- Ice cream tastes better with a coin silver spoon
- It doesn’t cost more money to be nice
- Time goes by slower sitting on a glider in the back yard
- Make your kids proud like your parents did you
- Old people didn’t listen when they were young also
- Politicians spend money like its Christmas everyday
- You can’t erase history
- How fast does not mean how well done
- Friends are made to keep
- Time does not slow down just for you
- Some things are better left unsaid
- Don’t worry about the years to come, they will be here before you know it.
Clyde is an artist in Salisbury.