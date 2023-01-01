Christmas Happiness: Final tally for 2022 tops $44,000 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

From the $1,811.41 raised in the first year the Christmas Happiness fund was created nearly 70 years ago to this year’s $44,130.60, more joy has been spread to children who may not have been able to enjoy the holidays as happily in Rowan County.

Then-Salisbury Post Editor Spencer Murphy asked readers in an editorial that first year to help children receive gifts for Christmas and readers have been responding ever since. The Post collects money from the community before passing donations along to the Rowan chapter of the Salvation Army, which distributes the funds. Any donations received after Christmas are used to start next year’s fund.

• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Yost, Jack and Peggy Yost, Buddy and Mildred Yost, Evelyn and Dupree Stone, Frances and Tom Wilson, Edith and John Mesimore, Anne and Gene Wilson, Sue Frick, Ronnie Yates Sr., Sonny Bolmon and Thomas Honeycutt. In honor of Larry Frick, by The Yost Cousins — $130

• In memory of Ray E. Hollowell, by Libby — $50

• Anonymous — $100

• Salisbury International Women’s Club — $100

• In honor of my grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Cooper and Avery, by Me Me — $100

• In honor of Chuck and Ann Recesso, by Jeanie Doty — $25

Total — $505

Running Total $44,130.60

Comments