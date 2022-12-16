Water outage in the east side of Faith

Published 10:07 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Staff Report

FAITH– The Town of Faith is experiencing a water outage Friday morning from Garden St. to the city limits on Legion Club and Balfour Quarry Road.

A water hydrant was hit by a tractor trailer and left the scene. Contract crews are working on it now.

“We don’t anticipate any further outages at this time, but this is subject to change. There may be a reduction in pressure until this is repaired,” The Town of Faith said in a Facebook post.

