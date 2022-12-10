High school boys basketball roundup: West nips Carson Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

1 of 2

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Kayvone Norman, a pass-first point guard, had to score for West Rowan’s boys basketball team to win on Friday — and he did.

Norman’s career-best 20 points, included the game-deciding steal and layup with 2.3 seconds left. The Falcons beat Carson 64-62.

Norman was a helpful running back for the Falcons during the football season, playing the sport for the first time in many years.

“I think he’s just now shaking off the football and getting his basketball legs,” West coach Dadrian Cuthbertson said. “He made big plays tonight, got big buckets for us.”

West has shaken off a discouraging 0-5 start that included three losses in one-possession games.

The Falcons broke through for Cuthbertson’s first high school head-coaching win on Wednesday when they won big on the road at North Rowan.

Friday’s county win was even more important as it came in the South Piedmont Conference.

“Good conference win for us,” Cuthbertson said. “We were on the road so much early in the season, so it was good to get to play this one at home and we had a nice crowd. We needed to get this one.”

Carson did a good job of defending West’s high-scoring guard Will Givens Jr. Givens came in averaging 21 per game. Carson took the 3-point line away and held him to 12 points.

Athan Gill scored 17 for the Falcons (2-5, 1-1), including a massive dunk in the final minute that put the Falcons ahead 62-60.

Elijah Holmes and freshman Brant Graham combined for 13 critical points for West.

Adrian Stockton only scored two after getting 14 at North Rowan, but he was a factor.

“He had a lot of rebounds and a lot of steals and helped us get some big stops,” Cuthbertson said. “We also got some good minutes from Deiondre Martin.”

It was tight all the way. West led by two at halftime.

Carson made seven 3-pointers in the first half but only connected for two in the second half.

The 3-point line is critical for the Cougars, who made 16 long ones in Tuesday’s 57-54 loss at Concord.

Carson (3-3, 0-2) got a career-high 24 points from sophomore Colin Ball. Jonah Drye scored 12. BJ Howard had 10, while Mikey Beasley scored eight.

Carson 15 15 17 15 — 62

West 12 20 15 17 — 64

Carson — Ball 24, Drye 12, Howard 10, Beasley 8, McGruder 5, Taylor 3.

West — Norman 20, Gill 17, Givens 12, Holmes 7, Graham 6, Stockton 2.

Comments