Pretty poinsettias — annual holiday plant always popular Published 12:10 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

1 of 4

Poinsettias are undoubtably a holiday favorite — a standard decoration for our Christmas holiday season. Seniors from Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury had the opportunity to visit Patterson Farms last week to view the production of their beautiful poinsettias. The group was simply in amazement as they walked into a vast array of the colors and beauty throughout the greenhouses. For over 40 years, Patterson Farms in China Grove, has produced high quality beautiful poinsettias. Growing poinsettias begins with rooted cuttings in August. For four months, these high-maintenance plants are meticulously pampered throughout the growing season to produce high quality holiday plants. Now is the peak season for poinsettias as these plants are available at many greenhouses and retail outlets. Poinsettias at Patterson’s Greenhouses and other producers throughout the county work tirelessly to bring holiday shopper beautiful holiday plants.

Many continue to ask questions about this popular holiday plant. Below are just a few fun facts about poinsettias.

• Poinsettias were introduced in 1825 as a gift from the Ambassador to Mexico. Poinsettias are a major floral crop in the fall grown by many Rowan County greenhouse producers.

• Red is the favorite poinsettia color, however, there are a virtual rainbow of colors ranging from deep purples to creamy whites showcasing 92 different varieties of all color, shapes and blends.

• Poinsettias are photoperiodic plants responding to both color and growth with daylengths or the amount of total light it receives. The chlorophyll (green color) gradually disappears revealing other color pigments from waning daylight hours in early September.

• Locate your poinsettia in indirect sunlight for at least six hours per day. If direct sun can’t be avoided, diffuse the light with a shade or sheer curtain.

• Poinsettias need to be placed in cool locations maintaining room temperatures between 68-70 degrees.

• Poinsettia bracts and foliage are not toxic to humans; however, the holiday plants are mildly toxic to cats and dogs. These plants are ornamentals, intended for ornamental purposes only. The myth of these as poisonous plants has persisted since the early 1900s.

• Poinsettias are a great buy for the amount of time and care that goes into their production. These plants are produced as a disposable crop and should be tossed after they decline following the holiday season.

• Those that would like to keep their plants should treat them as normal houseplants until the next holiday season.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

Comments