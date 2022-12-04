Letters to the editor: Dec. 4 Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

Hooray for local news

I have seen a significant increase in the quality and quantity of local news from the Salisbury Post. This week’s editions had several front page reports of local activities, written with professionalism and passion.

Local news reporting is part of a community’s culture. It creates the buzz, the vibe, the mood. I am grateful for the Post investing in added resources. Keep up the great work of keeping us informed.

— Greg Alcorn

Salisbury

‘Respect for Marriage’ bill bad for religious liberties

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the so called “Respect for Marriage” bill. Sadly, N.C. is the only state where both senators voted for this bill, which actually doesn’t add any new “rights” for homosexuals.

That’s because this bill is about much more than redefining marriage. The ultimate intention of this law is to put the power of the government upon the heads of any who hold to the traditional view of marriage. Since this bill does not give exemptions for religious organizations or any who refuse to bow their knee to this new government regulation, it ensures the death of our religious liberties.

Once this law is enacted, churches may well lose their tax-exempt status. Any business that objects to using its services to endorse same-sex marriage may be sued and taken to court. Because the court is bound to uphold the law, the businesses will be found guilty. Thus, religious freedom is denied. Financial penalties, jail time and even the closure and loss of the business may follow.

Don’t think that this aspect of the new bill was not considered in debate. Senator Mike Lee of Utah tried to get an amendment passed that exempted religious objections. This did not sway their vote, however. Knowing full well what they were doing, all 50 Democrats and 12 of 50 Republicans still supported this measure.

Tillis and Burr have failed in the stewardship we placed in their hands. They may deceive themselves into thinking they’ve made a good move. But payday always comes. Call these men now and tell them to stand up for those who support traditional marriage. If not, it won’t take long to see our religious liberties attacked and overtaken.

— Renee Scheidt

Salisbury

