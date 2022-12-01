Letters to the editor: Dec. 1 Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

How about something new at the Square?

I apologize if my comments offend anyone but I’m wondering why Salisbury continues to display the old, tired, golden bell in the Square for Christmas.

That location would be great to display something new, colorful and exciting. The bell must be 50 years old by now and it’s looking the worse for wear.

Merry Christmas everyone!

— P.A. Smith

Salisbury

Auten deserves praise; Allen has big shoes to fill

The ballots are cast; the votes are counted; everyone has had their say; now there’s a “new sheriff in town.”

There were numerous brave souls who put their names in the hat to seek the office of sheriff of Rowan County. They all gave it their best shot. I congratulate them all on a good clean campaign. The office of sheriff deserved no less.

Sheriff Kevin Auten has served and represented Rowan County well for many years as a law enforcement officer. In my estimation, Kevin Auten was the best sheriff this county has had in at least the last 50 years. He served with honor and distinction and expected no less from others. He was considerate of the taxpayers and never requested more funds to run his department than what was needed. He maintained a good attitude, even when things did not go as well as planned. I would have voted for him if he had run again. There can be no doubt in anyone’s mind, Travis Allen has some big shoes to fill!

Now Travis Allen is sworn in as our new sheriff today. I have known Travis his entire life. He is a Christian who can be counted on to do what is right for all citizens of Rowan County. Travis has spent many years training and preparing for this day. He worked tirelessly during his campaign to win election to this high and honored office.

Let’s all pray for him and stand behind him as he grows and learns all that is involved in being sheriff.

Travis deserves as least the same chance others received who held this office. I am convinced he will serve Rowan County well.

God bless Rowan County.

—Jim Sides

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Sides is a former chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings

Notice how mass shootings seemingly include more and more Walmarts? Enter at your own risk. As we deal with two more mass shootings in recent days, it’s hilarious the woke jokes on the left are “outraged” and calling for more gun control.

Forget cashless bail and no consequences for repeat offenders, lefty lawmakers and mainstream media like to blame those who abide by law and order practices to justify their own mental challenges.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Newest version of Three Stooges on display

The new reincarnation of the old Three Stooges appeared recently in Georgia. They are: Ted Cruz (Mo), Herschel Walker (Joe) and “Linseed” Graham (Larry).

They kept a crowd of thousands and thousands and thousands rolling in the aisles!

Herschel then gave the offertory prayer and a large amount was taken up to go toward his campaign expenses. An anonymous donor went online and donated thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars.

Early voting started there Saturday. It will be an exciting race!

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury

