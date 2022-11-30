Dog killed by car thief who was trying to drive away Published 12:03 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SALISBURY — A 34-year-old man is under arrest after being accused of stealing a car and hitting and killing a dog while driving away in the vehicle.

Kenneth Andre Gillispie was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the victim of the theft left his car running outside a business and Gillispie got in the car and drove away. As he was fleeing, he passed two men walking a dog, nearly hitting the men and striking and killing the dog. Gillispie reportedly got out of the car at that scene and began running back toward where he’d originally stolen the car.

At some point during the incident, shots were fired, and investigators are still working to determine who fired them. No one was injured by gunfire.

