Truck with trailer crashes through hedge on North Main and Liberty Published 9:41 am Monday, November 28, 2022

SALISBURY — About 9 a.m. Monday morning, a young man driving a truck with a trailer attached ended up driving through a hedge surrounding the parking lot on the corner of East Liberty and North Main streets.

Though details are not yet available, it appears the driver was traveling southbound on Main Street and veered off to the left as he passed through the intersection, striking a low metal box and a tree before crashing through the hedge.

Paramedics took the driver from the scene, and it appears now as if no one else was involved or injured. The trailer sustained hefty damage on both sides, including a large hole on the driver’s side.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Comments