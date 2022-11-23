Board of commissioners recognizes sheriff and board clerk for years of service Published 12:03 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

1 of 4

SALISBURY — At Monday’s Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners recognized Sheriff Kevin Auten and Clerk to the Board Carolyn Barger for their work in Rowan County over the years. Both Auten and Barger are retiring from their posts at the end of November.

Starting with Auten, who was first elected sheriff in 2010, the five commissioners stood up and asked the sheriff to come to the front of the room. Each commissioner shared a speech, thanking Auten for his service, reminiscing about times they have spent working together, wishing him well in his future endeavors and hoping that he will still come around to future board meetings.

Commissioner Jim Greene joked about getting to know Auten when he was younger:

“I used to carry his daddy’s car insurance years ago, and I’ve always been amazed that a man who was that bad of a driver ascended to sheriff of Rowan County,” Greene said to laughs in the audience. “Mr. Sheriff, we’re going to miss you and we wish a very long and enjoyable retirement.”

Commissioner Mike Caskey said he always admired how Auten put his employees first and was always looking out for the citizens of Rowan County.

“In conversations we’ve had, you always talked ‘you know this might be good for me, but this is really what’s better for my employees,’” Caskey said. “We appreciate you.”

Caskey then presented Auten with a plaque recognizing him for his “35 years of law enforcement services for the citizens of Rowan County and for the 12 years of faithful leadership as sheriff.”

After the commissioners, Auten also spoke. Holding back tears, he said he couldn’t do his job without the people who work at the sheriff’s office. He said he has been blessed to work with the commissioners and appreciated them for always finding a way to compromise.

Auten also turned to Barger, thanking her for the help she has been during his time as sheriff, before also thanking the nine other police officers who are retiring at the end of November, including Chief Deputy Dave Ramsey, Capt. Randy St. Clair, Maj. John Sifford, Maj. Chad Moose, Detective Phillip “Lane” Kepley and Lt. Carmon Williams.

“There’s a lot of people who are retiring Monday that made me look to be a good sheriff and I couldn’t have done it without those people,” Auten said. “So thank you for everything you’ve ever done.”

During the public comment section, newly elected sheriff Travis Allen also shared words praising Auten for his leadership, saying he owes his career to him.

“I appreciate your time and I thank you for service,” Allen said.

Barger was joined by her husband, Jeff, who has been Rowan County’s clerk of the court for 26 years. He is also retiring at the end of November. The two met when Jeff swore Carolyn in as the first deputy clerk for Rowan County in 1999.

The Bargers stood with the commissioners at the front of the room, where they presented Carolyn with a resolution award commending her for her service. She has served as clerk to the board since 2005 and has also served on the North Carolina County Clerks Association board of directors, as secretary, vice-president and president from 2013 to 2014.

“Carolyn, this is not goodbye, but we’re going to miss seeing you everyday from that corner office, smiling at us,” Commissioner Judy Klusman said. “You are such a special person to all of us.”

The running joke during all of the commissioner’s speeches was that Barger was in charge of keeping the commissioners out of trouble. When first elected, the five commissioners were still new to the do’s and don’ts of the job, so they relied on Barger to make sure they were following the rules.

“When I walked in and met Carolyn she said, ‘What can I do as your board of clerk?’ and I said, ‘Just keep me out of jail,’ ” Commissioner Greg Edds said. “Now if next week we find ourselves behind bars, we’ll know that the only person who has been keeping us out has been Carolyn.”

Edds thanked Carolyn for her professionalism, for her support of the commissioners and said they all value her as “a sister and friend, but also someone who has taken her job so serious.”

“We wish you and Jeff all the best in retirement and we love you guys,” Edds said.

Barger said she wasn’t going to talk long because she might cry. She said she was grateful for the chance to serve numerous elected officials over the years and always tried to do her job to the best of her ability.

“It’s really been a privilege, all of these guys are very special. All of the department directors that I’ve worked with through the years, all of you that are in this room and I’m looking at some of you, you are very special to me,” Barger said. “I appreciate you making my job easier when I needed your help.”

Barger also thanked Auten for the time they spent working together.

When Barger talked about her husband, the tears started coming.

“I thank my husband, he’s been amazing, and it’s pretty cool the county’s going to lose both its clerks on the same day,” Barger said. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter, so thank you all.”

Comments