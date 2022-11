Southern Rowan Christmas Parade fills streets of China Grove, Landis Published 12:05 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Crowds turned out for the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade on Tuesday in China Grove and Landis. Ronnie Overcash served as grand marshal of the 44th annual event.

See photo gallery from the parade here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2022/11/22/photo-gallery-southern-rowan-christmas-parade-rings-in-holiday-cheer/

